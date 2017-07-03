Prison break: Karachi Central Jail assistant superintendent arrested

Karachi Central Jail’s Assistant Superintendent Ayaz Salik, on Sunday, was arrested over charges of terrorism. According to the Additional IG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, 15 central jail officials have been arrested so far in what is considered to be one of the most daring prison break incidents in recent months.

On June 15, two under-trial prisoners (UTPs), Sheikh Muhammad Arif Firon and Ahmed Khan Arif Manako, managed to escape from the jail’s judicial complex, where they were brought for a hearing.

Following the escape of the two UTPs who reportedly belonged to the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), 12 police personnel, including the jail superintendent were arrested at the behest of the Sindh law and prisons minister. A case was also registered against them in the New Town Police Station.

The two fugitives, Sheikh Muhammad and Ahmed Khan Arif Manako, were arrested by the CTD in 2013 over involvement in dozens of targeted killings.—INP

