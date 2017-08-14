Prince Club Mardan win I-Day T-20 Cricket

Peshawar

Prince Club Mardan defeated Charsadda Club in the final of the Independence Day Inter-Club Twenty20 Cricket Tournament organized at Fazal-e-Haq College Mardan.

Principal Fazal-e-Haq College Mardan Ijaz Ahmad Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. Before the start of the final match the players were introduced to him.

Batting first Prince Club Mardan made 116 runs target for the loss of five wickets and in replay Charsadda Club bowled out for 110 runs, thus Prince Club Mardan won the match by six runs. —APP