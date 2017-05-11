Prime suspect in Maulana Azam Tariq murder case arrested

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday apprehended suspect wanted in the murder of Maulana Azam Tariq from Benazir Bhutto International Airport, Islamabad.

The suspect identified as Sibtain Kazmi was arrested when he was attempting to board a Manchester UK bound flight via Doha. The officers said that his name was not included in the Exit Control List (ECL).

An amount of one million rupees was declared as the head money by the government for the detention of Sibtain Kazmi.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maulana Azam Tariq was assassinated in October 2003 on the outskirts of Islamabad when he was returning from Jhang.

Originally Published by NNI