Prime suspect confesses to shooting Mashal

Our Correspondent

Mardan

Imran Ali, one of the main accused of the horrific lynching of Mashal Khan, has confessed his key role in lynching Mashal khan on the alleged blasphemy.

According to the police, he also alleged the Abdul Wali Khan University administration for being provocative against Mashal Khan that led to his lynching.

The main assailant also recorded his statement in which he confessed that he had some ideological differences with Mashal Khan. He blamed Mashal for having derogatory views about the religion.

Mashal, 23, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan was shot and beaten to death by a violent mob on university premises on April 13.

Imran, who police said was responsible for shooting Mashal Khan, was nabbed earlier this week. His confession came two days after Mardan’s Deputy Inspector General of Police Mohammad Alam Shinwari announced his arrest. The DIG said Ali was Khan’s class fellow and a student in the university’s journalism department. He added that the pistol with which Ali shot Mashal Khan had also been recovered and the suspected had “accepted his crime” during investigation and interrogation.

Ali, who hails from the Palai area of the Malakand division, was produced before the media with his face concealed with a piece of cloth.

In his statement before the court, Imran alleged that the administration of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan was also involved in the case.

The confession was submitted in the form of a statement to Judge Arbab Sohail Hamid.In his statement, Imran, son of Sultan, said he had first met Mashal in 2014 at the Abdul Wali Khan University where they were both studying.

He maintained that he had tried to distance himself from Mashal because the latter advocated secularism and atheism.