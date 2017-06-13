Prime Minister upholds rule of law

PRIME Minister Nawaz Sharif’s decision to appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Thursday has widely been hailed by people of Pakistan as he is going to set an example of bowing before the law by a Chief Executive of the country. There are instances when Prime Ministers appeared before the Supreme Court but it is for the first time that a PM would present himself before an investigation team.

The decision to appear before the JIT, despite serious reservations about its functioning and behaviour, has sent a positive message to all and augurs well for rule of law in the country. In civilised and law-abiding societies, laws are made and implemented for all but in our case the elite and powerful have mostly remained out of the ambit of the law. We see instances of this behaviour and practice almost daily in different forms including disrespect to traffic signals by influential people and their behaviour with general public. In this backdrop, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif deserves credit for taking this bold initiative of accepting supremacy of law and the constitution. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has rightly pointed out that the move is reflective of Prime Minister unflinching belief in democracy and accountability. This was also manifested when children of the Prime Minister appeared before the JIT several times for questioning. The decision should be appreciated by everyone but unfortunately some of the leaders are still trying to politicise the issue. On the one hand, PTI leader Imran Khan has congratulated the nation that the chief executive has been summoned by the JIT like a common man but on the other hand he is still demanding resignation of the Prime Minister, which is nothing but self-contradiction. What is the logic of demanding resignation when JIT is acting independently and the Supreme Court bench is regularly monitoring its proceedings and providing necessary shelter against any sort of interference?

