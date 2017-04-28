Prime accused in Mashal murder held

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The Mardan Police say they have arrested main accused and killer of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan student Mashal Khan.

Mashal Khan a student of Mass Communication department Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan was lynched by hundreds of charged students in campus two weeks back alleging blasphemy. Mashal Khan was beaten, stripped and shot to death, and his body was mutilated by a mob comprising his classmates, students and university’s employees thus sending a wave a shock and resentment all over the country as the heinous act attracted strong condemnation both from government and public and also prompting Supreme Court to take suo-moto action

“The main accused Imran who is also a student of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, shot Mashal twice from his pistol and the culprit has confessed the crime in front of the magistrate,”.

The Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) Mardan Alam Khan Shinwari announced during a crowded media conference on Thursday saying more details would be shared with the media later on. The DIG Mardan stressed that the police was dealing the case on merit and assured to take all accused to justice adding all footages of the lynching incident has been obtained. He said that so far 41 accused had been arrested for alleged involvement in Mashaal Khan’s murder.

DIG Shinwari revealed that the shooter who has been identified as Imran was caught on information based on confessions of other accused in the case and he has confessed to the crime in front of the magistrate. He said that according to the statements by the under-custody suspects, Imran had opened fire on Mashal. “Imran was a class fellow of the deceased Mashal who was shot at two times and that investigation based on CCTV footages and other evidence is under way.

“Some things we will share with media later,” said DIG Mardan Shinwari adding all the investigation has been evidence-based and use of technology has been utilized to catch the culprit.

DIG Mardan claimed that police on being informed about the situation reached the spot in 15 minutes and saved lives of two people after reaching, adding that a professors’ life was also in danger. DIG said the main accused in Mashaal lynching case was arrested from Mardan and the Police has also recovered the Pistol with which he shot Mashaal.