Prices of fruits, vegetables remain stable

Islamabad

The prices of fruits and vegetables overall remained stable with minor fluctuation in some items in the federal capital here on Friday.

According to the Islamabad Market Committee Price List issued here, the prices of various fruits and vegetables showed no major difference from the price list of the previous week.

According to price list, potato sold at Rs 26 per kilogram, Onion Rs 26, Tomato Rs 25, Ginger Rs 110, Garlic (China) Rs 295, Garlic Local 315, Lemon Rs 68, Lady Finger Rs 100/70, Pumpkin Rs 54, Brinjal Rs 35, Peas Rs 46, Fresh Bean Rs 42, Tinda Walaiti (Imported gourd small) Rs 35, Cucumber Rs 45, Capsicum Rs 68/50, Green Chilli Rs 50, Cauliflower Rs 25/17, Cabbage Rs 36, Bitter Gourd Rs 82/65, Spinach Rs 18/12, Radish Rs 15, Turnip Rs 20, Yam Rs 67, Maroo Rs 26, Carrot Rs 25, Chicken Rs 122 and Egg per dozen Rs 116.

Likewise, the rates of fruits per kilogram of high and medium quality in Islamabad are as follows: Apple (kala kalo) Rs 120/90, Apple Golden Rs 100/65, Apple White Rs 90/50, Apple China Rs 165/130, Banana Pak Rs 82/46, Grapes Toffee Rs 168/135, Guava 85/46, Pomegranate Rs 175/125, Musumi Rs 100/75, Shakri Rs 112/85, Kino Rs 90/55, Fruiter Rs 80/45, Pear China Rs 145/120.

The people are asked to ensure that they are sold vegetables and fruits as per rate list and inform authorities at 051-4867762 in case of any compliant against shopkeepers.—APP