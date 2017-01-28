Prices of fruits, vegetables remain stable in market

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The prices of fruits and vegetables overall remained stable with minor fluctuation in some items in Kohsar Market, Super Market and Jinnah Super Market. According to the Islamabad Market Committee price list issued here Friday, the prices of various fruits and vegetables showed no major difference from the price list of the previous week.

According to price list, potato sold at Rs 30 per kilogram, Onion Rs 36, Tomato Rs 40, Ginger Rs 110, Garlic (China) Rs 305, Garlic Local 370, Lemon Rs 70, Pumpkin Rs 72, Brinjal Rs 49, Peas Rs 75, Fresh Bean Rs 54, Tinda Walaiti (Imported gourd small) Rs 60, Cucumber Rs 57, Capsicum Rs 85/70, Green Chilli Rs 70, Cauliflower Rs 34/24, Cabbage Rs 36, Bitter Gourd Rs 125,Green Zicchini Rs 86, Spinach Rs 22/17, Raddish Rs 18, Turnip Rs 28, Yam Rs 75, Maroo Rs 50, Carrot Rs 29, Chicken Rs 117 and Egg per dozen Rs 129.

Likewise, the rates of fruits per kilogram of high and medium quality in Islamabad are as follows: Apple (kala kalo) Rs 135/100, Apple Golden Rs 115/70, Apple White Rs 100/64, Apple China Rs 165/130, Banana Pak Rs 100/56, Grapes Toffee Rs 168/140, Guava 95/60, Pomegranate Rs 194/135, Musumi Rs 165/130, Shakri Rs 178/135, Kino Rs 78/52, Fruiter Rs 105/65, Pear China Rs 155/130.

The people are asked to ensure that they are sold vegetables and fruits as per rate list and inform authorities at 051-4867762 in case of any compliant against shopkeepers.