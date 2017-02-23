Prices of fruits, vegetables remain stable

Islamabad

The prices of fruits and vegetables overall remained stable with minor fluctuation in price of some items in the federal capital here on Thursday. According to the Islamabad Market Committee Price List issued here, the prices of various fruits and vegetables showed no major difference from the price list of the previous week.

According to price list, potato was sold at Rs 25 per kilogram, Onion Rs 29, Tomato Rs 46, Ginger Rs 105, Garlic (China) Rs 296, Garlic Local 370, Lemon Rs 60, Pumpkin Rs 58, Brinjal Rs 52, Peas Rs 42, Fresh Bean Rs 50, Tinda Walaiti (Imported gourd small) Rs 32, Cucumber Rs 24, Capsicum Rs 93/68, Green Chilli Rs 65, Cauliflower Rs 27/19, Cabbage Rs 25, Green Zucchini Rs 64, Spinach Rs 15/10, Raddish Rs 15, Turnip Rs 23, Yam Rs 70, Maroo Rs 25.—APP