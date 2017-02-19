Prices of fruits, vegetables remain stable

Islamabad

The prices of fruits and vegetables overall remained stable with minor fluctuation in price of some items in the federal capital here on Saturday. According to the Islamabad Market Committee Price List issued here, the prices of various fruits and vegetables showed no major difference from the price list of the previous week.

According to price list, potato was sold at Rs 30 per kilogram, Onion Rs 36, Tomato Rs 48, Ginger Rs 105, Garlic (China) Rs 310, Garlic Local 385, Lemon Rs 67, Pumpkin Rs 65, Brinjal Rs 63, Peas Rs 64, Fresh Bean Rs 80, Tinda Walaiti (Imported gourd small) Rs 42, Cucumber Rs 30, Capsicum Rs 110/88, Green Chilli Rs 69, Cauliflower Rs 33/22, Cabbage Rs 32, Green Zucchini Rs 80, Spinach Rs 19/15, Raddish Rs 24, Turnip Rs 24, Yam Rs 73, Maroo Rs 30, Carrot Rs 24, Chicken Rs 127 and Egg per dozen Rs 101.

Likewise, the rates of fruits per kilogram of high and medium quality in Islamabad are as follows: Apple (kala kalo) Rs 132/96, Apple Golden Rs 105/76, Apple White Rs 94/55, Apple China Rs 172/138, Banana Pak Rs 105/60, Banana India Rs 155/120, Guava 102/65, Pomegranate Rs 205/148, Musumi Rs 155/118, Shakri Rs 172/122, Kino Rs 77/45, Pear China Rs 158/125 and Red blood oranges Rs 176/128.

The people are asked to ensure that they purchased vegetables and fruits as per rate list and inform authorities at 051-4867762 in case of any compliant against shopkeepers.—APP