Prices of fruits, vegetables remain stable

Islamabad

The prices of fruits and vegetables overall remained stable after minor fluctuation in price of some items in the federal capital here on Saturday. According to the Islamabad Market Committee Price List issued here, the prices of various fruits and vegetables showed no major difference from the price list of the previous week.

According to price list, potato was sold at Rs 42/38 per kilogram, Onion Rs 32/26, Tomato Rs 34/28, Ginger Rs 170/130, Garlic (Quetta) Rs 175/145, Garlic Local 135/120, Lemon Rs 125/100, Lady Finger Rs 64/55, Pumpkin Rs 70/55, Brinjal Rs 55/45, Fresh Bean Rs 100/85, Tinda Walaiti (Imported gourd small) Rs 110/95, Cucumber Rs 50/42, Capsicum Rs 55/45, Green Chilli Rs 50/45, Cauliflower Rs 100/75, Cabbage Rs 23/18, Bitter gourd Rs 43/35.—APP