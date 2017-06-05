Prices come down in 3-day fruit boycott

Social media campaign for consumers’ rights pays off

Zubair Qureshi

Fruit was sold, though, for slightly low price, as very few customers were seen at the fruit stall in Itwar Bazaar and other markets on Sunday. It was the consecutive third day of the boycott campaign that was initially launched on social media asking the public at large to boycott fruit on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The campaign has paid off and one could see mangoes selling for Rs100 and Rs120 per kg. Earlier, they were being offered by the shopkeepers at the worrisome price of Rs180 and Rs200 for the same quantity.

Similarly, apricot was being sold for Rs100 per kg while its price before the boycott drive was Rs150/per kg. This is how the power of social media as well as the consumers works, said Hamza Nasir a consumer rights activist while talking to Pakistan Observer. If only we could realize the strength in unity and the proper method to apply we could surpass all the hurdles in our way, he said. It was not only the urban localities that observed the three-day boycott, rural areas people also participated in it.

They continued to observe the strike against fruit merchants, vendors for overcharging during Ramazan, the effect of the campaign, which began on social media, was quite evident even on the third day.

The Sabzi Mandi of Islamabad in I-10 sector Road is usually a crowded market and sees a lot of clogged traffic because of parked cars left behind by customers visiting to buy fresh fruit and vegetables after work, but on Friday afternoon, the market was largely empty.

I had a very few customers since morning, said Mukhtar Khan, while talking to Pakistan Observer. “All I have been doing today is keeping flies off my fruits with my handkerchief and wait for the customers. Khan was however not aware that there was consumer strike because he said he didn’t have the time to watch TV for the last few days.

As he spent time swatting the flies away, the only customers who came to his stall were those returning from a nearby mosque after Asar prayers. One of customers Nisar Ahmed conceded that prices were lower, saying earlier a dozen bananas were being sold for Rs160 but on Friday they cost Rs100.

Nisar said he believed such strikes could help but maintained that it was the government’s responsibility to ensure that vendors sold fruit in compliance with the price list. Abdul Hameed, who is observing the strike, said he was only at the market to buy mangoes for his grandson and nothing else. “Sadly, there will be no fruit chaat in my house for three days,” he added with a laugh. A fruit vendor Gul Khan said vendors were only selling at increased prices because they were being charged higher at the wholesale level. Everything is overpriced in this country. The public should protest against everything too,” he said.