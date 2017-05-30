Price-hike during Ramazan

WITH the onset of holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, reports from across the country speak of fresh wave of price-hike upsetting the budget of ordinary people. Apart from undue hike in prices of different commodities especially the foodstuff, there are also reports of black-marketing and shortage of some essential items like sugar with the objective of raising their prices further.

No doubt, government announced Ramazan package, which is being implemented through outlets of Utility Stores Corporation but it is quite understandable that its network does not cover the entire country. There are limited stores in cities and urban centres which are not enough to cater to the needs of entire population and that is why we see long queues of customers during scorching heat and that too in Ramazan. District administrations and provincial governments have also arranged ‘Sasta’ Bazaars but people complain that these have become places for disposal of poor quality goods and some of the items disappear as soon as they reach these bazaars. The real problem is artificial price-hike that has nothing to do with demand and supply and at best can be described as lust for undue profit by some unscrupulous elements. There is a price control mechanism right from tehsils and districts to provincial and federal levels but apparently it is not delivering. There are complaints that officials and officers responsible to monitor the situation are themselves found indulging in corrupt practices giving free hand to looters and profiteers to suck blood of the poor. It is regrettable that all this is happening for the last many years but no solution has so far been found because of lack of interest by the concerned officials. This year, the situation has also been complicated by early announcement of the Federal Budget as prices of items like milk and milk products have been increased citing unwise increase in import duty levied to please a particular lobby. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar may urgently convene meeting of price control committee, which he heads, to deliberate upon the situation and evolve a workable strategy to address it.

