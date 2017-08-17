Price hike of eatables

According to a recent news report the prices of vegetables, fruit and other eatables as gone up markedly during the last fifteen days. They have risen by paltry 28 %. Mangoes are cultivated in Pakistan and their yield is always good but this year it was drastically decreased and their price saw steep hike which is quite disturbing for the mango lovers. Don’t you like to drink mango juice? The commodities price must be kept low to provide relief to the consumers. They have no where to go but complain to the insensitive government. The price of cauliflower, spinach, tomatoes, bitter gourd, hot green peppers and onion is burning. The prices of Ginger & garlic have climbed up the chart. The question remains what should we need within our budgetary limits. The government has not been able to cut down the prices despite its tall claims to the contrary. The rich and the poor people need to eat to remain alive. Please do something, take action and put the price control on the run to catch the hoarders and exploiters. Provide relief to the millions of hungry people.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

Related