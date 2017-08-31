PRGMEA to hold 18th Textile Asia Int’l exhibition in September

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

After a huge success of Textile Asia 2015 and 2016 in Lahore; the Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association is organizing the three-day Textile Asia International Exhibition 2017 to be held from September 16 to 18, 2017 at Expo Centre Lahore.

PRGMEA central chairman Ijaz Khokhar said that the Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association is organizing this mega textile exhibition third time in Lahore in collaboration with Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan, where more than 50,000 trade and corporate visitors are expected to visit during three days, besides more than 600 foreign delegates are participating.

PRGMEA Central Chairman said that, this year’s theme is “Advantages of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for Textile Industry of both countries”.

Ijaz Khokhar said that the event will provide an effective platform for collaborations to the textile sector’s SMEs, majority of which are located in Punjab, having no financial capacity to attend international exhibitions.

PRGMEA vice chairman Jawwad A. Chaudhry said the three-day event is Pakistan’s biggest trade show of B2B Value Added Textile, Garment, Embroidery, Digital Printing Machineries, Chemicals and allied services.

E-commerce Gateway Pakistan president Dr Khursheed Nizam said that the International Textile Asia Trade Show is one of the most and enduring events to be held for the last 17th successive years.