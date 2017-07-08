PRGMEA, CCCT agree to expand trading ties

Sialkot

Central Chairman Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A. Khokhar has said that a strategy is being formulated to strengthen the industry.

In an interview with APP on Friday he said that under the plan special focus would be accorded on improvement of designing and effective marketing for doubling the export.

Ijaz disclosed that both sides Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association and China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textile and Apparel are agreed for expanding economic and trading ties. Under Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), PRGMEA and CCCT will pursue the goal of promoting and expanding communication and cooperation between Pakistan and Chinese textile and apparel companies.

He added that both sides will adopt measures to support the development and implementation of cooperation between Pakistan and Chinese textile companies.—APP