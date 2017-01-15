Previous regimes ruined public sector entities by rampant corruption: Khattak

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has said that his government was all set to rectify the wrong doings of the previous regimes, which ruined the working of public sector entities by turning blind eye to the rampant corruption.

‘The inefficient, incompetent and dishonest politicians as well as government officers played the key role in destroying the fabric of state organs. Corruption, violation of merit and politics of nepotism was no more be allowed to flourish’.

Said the Chief Minister while addressing a public meeting at Pir Piai in his home district Noshehra the other day. KP CM said that PTI has came to power by raising slogan of change and we have to correct this governance system as the old system of governance was meant to protect the individuals and cronies. We want a system based on justice, equality and protecting rights of others, he said adding change cannot be brought through constructing of roads and buildings without correcting the modus operandi.

He said that political interferences in institutions always exploited the poor and deprived the deserving of their due rights. When we took over the power after 2013elections the province was faced with problems accumulated during 70 years because every institution was encumbered with variety of corruption related problems.

The province has become paralyzed due to malpractices of previous ANP regime. During last three and half years we made massively reforms in government departments to ensure rule of merit, inexpensive justice and made their working welfare oriented.

The country’s with transparent system and stable institutions have progressed by leaps and bounds and even Bangladesh is even ahead of us in development race. He said that our reforms have freed public institutions from government influence and justice has been ensured to a common man.

He said that we depoliticized the police department and made them authoritative in dispensation of their duties. We placed a barricade before every wrong doing through massive legislation so that a strong system could not influence it. We made our self accountable and other institutions authoritative.