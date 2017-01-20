Hashim Abro

Islamabad

Like other countries, the scourge of electronic crimes is also gaining ground in this country. A central question is to consider the ways in which a civil society can foster a culture of lawfulness, coupled with capacity building of the main players to prevent the growing electronic crimes in the society. Indeed, the capacity-building is sine qua non to enable the full, effective and sustained implementation of various laws, statues and conventions such as the newly enacted law called “Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016,” among others.

Experts believe that capacity development is a long-term iterative process and it must entail a flexible and adaptive approach to ensure changing conditions can be taken into account and emerging challenges be addressed effectively. A continuous, creative, inclusive, well –tailored, well-managed and evaluated capacity building training may be conducted for the Presiding Officers and Prosecutors to further share experiences, exchange ideas, learn best practices and sharpen skills regarding effective trial of offence under said new law. “ Time and again, Presiding Officers and Prosecutors designated courts to try electronic offenses from all over Pakistan may be nominated to benefit from the capacity building training workshops at federal and provincial academies. Foreign Resource persons/experts of subjects/topics such as Collection of Digital Evidence, Digital Forensic and Report writing, etc.