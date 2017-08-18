Preventing tussle of institutions was not only my liability

Nawaz Sharif speaks to BBC …

Did not have differences with all army chiefs, says ex-premier

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that he was not in favour of a clash among state institutions but avoiding such confrontation was not his responsibility alone.

“This not my sole responsibility, it is of all of us,” he told BBC Urdu, in an interview broadcast on Thursday, reiterating his resolve of not letting the sanctity of the people’s vote be disrespected.

On July 28, a five-member bench of the Supreme Court had disqualified Nawaz from the PM’s office for failing to declare a salary, which he had not withdrawn as an executive of Dubai-based company, as an asset when filing his nomination papers in 2013.

Nawaz said only former president Pervaiz Musharraf and not the entire army was against him. “We need to decide the direction of the country and this would only be possible when we respect the sanctity of the vote,” he added.

About his ongoing campaign against the Supreme Court verdict in Panama Papers case, Nawaz said he was not doing so to become a PM again. “The seat of the PM is not a bed of roses; it is a crown of thorns…becoming a PM itself is a sacrifice.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has rejected the perception that he has had differences with all army chiefs, saying his government has also had cordial relations with certain military leaders.

The July 28 disqualification was not the first time that Sharif was ousted from power. Former Army Chief Pervez Musharraf toppled his government in a bloodless coup in 1999, following which the PML-N leader was jailed and later allowed to leave the country and go into exile.

Successive dismissals of PML-N government have fueled the perception that Nawaz Sharif does not have a good working relationship with the country’s judiciary and armed forces. But Nawaz Sharif rejected that perception in his interview with the BBC. “I have had a cordial relationship with Army generals. I have never deviated from the Constitution and strongly believe in the rule of law,” he said.

The former prime minister added that during the 1999 coup against his government, Musharraf and some other generals were against him. “The rest of the army was not even aware that there had been a coup and a large number of army men were not happy with the coup,” said the former premier.

Nawaz Sharif claimed that the objective of Imran Khan-led PTI was to oust him from power and they had pursued the idea for years.

The former premier further said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was affected due to the months-long sit-ins “but in spite of that, the country progressed”.

“The sit-in lasted for around four months, tell me what it was for?” “From day one, their objective was to oust me from power, especially the PTI,” claimed Sharif.

He added that once the sit-ins failed, his opponents went to the Supreme Court and petitioned against him which was at first dismissed and termed as ‘frivolous’, but was later accepted by the apex court.

The former prime minister also said that the members of the Joint Investigation Team, formed to probe the Sharif family over the Panama Papers scandal, were known to be against him and his family.

“All those who were part of the JIT were against us, but we still presented ourselves for accountability,” said Sharif. He added that he would have been ashamed if he was investigated over corruption cases but the investigations focused on his family business.

Referring to his disqualification, the former prime minister reiterated that the sanctity of the vote was “torn apart”.

“This is not how nations are built. It is a joke with the nation but at least we have now identified the root of the problem,” said the PML-N leader.