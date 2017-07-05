Child abuse could either be physical, mental or sexual abuse to children. It is harm to, or neglect of, a child by another person, whether adult or child, and it can be physical, emotional, verbal, sexual or through neglect. There are many causes of child abuse. Among them the prominent one is mental illness, as well as psychological problems.

The tendency is that people who are not in their right minds, could easily do harm to children, whether intentional or not. It is found that abused children also exhibit conditions like difficulty in building up relationships in people, low self image, eating disorders, as well as physical disabilities. Child abuse is a matter that needs utmost attention since it involves the future generation of this world as it may cause serious injury to the child and may even result in death. Further teaching proper parenting to children also involves in treating as well as preventing child abuse.

VINOD C DIXIT

Ahmedabad, India

