Facebook is a powerful social media and it is becoming an increasingly important way of obtaining information not only about friends and family members but also about world events.
Nowadays, misuse of this social media has been spreading unrest among its users and the major problems are hacking and blackmailing. Something must be done to put a stop to this.
JUBEL D’CRUZ
Mumbai, India
Prevent misuse of social media
