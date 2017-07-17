Prevailing scenario increasing PM’s popularity: Khawaja Asif

Nawaz’s premiership imperative for developed, prosperous Pakistan: Muqam

Sialkot/Peshawar

Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that Pakistan Muslim League-N government will challenge the joint investigation team (JIT) report in the Supreme Court on Monday (July 17). The PML-N government has decided to defend every clause of the report with complete proofs in the SC, he said while talking to the media here on Sunday.

The minister said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members would emerge successful from the Supreme Court, adding that the anti-state elements were busy in hatching conspiracies against democracy and the democratic system in the country. He said that the government was successfully foiling all the conspiracies against the country, adding that the government would not allow anyone to derail democratic system in Pakistan.

Kh Asif made it clear that the prime minister would not step down and he would continue serving the nation. He said that PM Nawaz Sharif had heavy mandate of masses and, therefore, he would never resign. He said that Nawaz Sharif was the most popular prime minister of Pakistan, whose government was toppled illegally twice in the past. He said that the PML-N government would complete its constitutional term.

‘Every time Nawaz Sharif became much stronger after his government was toppled,’ he said adding that the PML-N government was toppled in 1999 as a punishment for making Pakistan an atomic power. He said that the prevailing political scenario was increasing popularity of PM Nawaz Sharif. He said that the PML-N would win the 2018 general elections with a majority vote, adding that the Pakistani nation was fully supporting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam on Sunday said Nawaz Sharif’s premiership is imperative to foil nefarious designs of anti China Pakistan Economic Corridor and undemocratic powers who have become against a democratic Prime Minister and a political party. Addressing a huge public gathering after inaugurating five kilometer gas pipeline in Bazidkhel NA-4 here, he said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is contesting his case against those elements who could see the development and prosperity in Pakistan, adding that the whole Pakistani nation stand united with Nawaz Sharif to frustrate these elements. He said the affairs of any state are run by wisdom rather with emotions. ‘There is a great difference between running the affairs of a state and playing cricket,’ he added while referring to Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.—APP