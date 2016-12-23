Prevailing correction drags index down by 293 points

International oil price remain unpredictable

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The prevailing correction further dragged KSE 100 INDEX BY 293 points following heavy buying during last two weeks. The index closed in red at 46699 levels amid unimpressive market volume of 270 million of all shares on Thursday.

In terms of trade, Pakistan Bulk Terminal was the volume leader with a trade of 35 million shares to its credit while Dost Steel and Engro polymer were second and third volume leaders with respective trade of 16 million15 million shares accordingly.

Meanwhile international oil prices rose initially on Tuesday but gave up gains after crude oil inventories data showed a surprise build of 2.25mnbbl this week, first weekly build in five weeks. However, little support came from distillate and gasoline inventories which fell marginally. Many experts believe prices will trade in a range of US$50 – US$60 in 2017.