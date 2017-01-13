Prestonian wins gold medal in inter-university boxing

Sports Reporter

Islamabad

Prestonian Razzaq Hamdani, BSCS student at Preston University, Islamabad grabbed 1st position at inter-university boxing championship organized by Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Lahore from January 1-4, 2017 and was awarded gold medal for his sparkling performance.

Razzaq Hamdani of Preston University beat his counterpart Muhammad Asif of LUMS, Lahore out-and-out in the finals, in 55kg light weight category, to win gold medal in the championship.

Earlier, Razzak Hamdani played his first and second round match against Habib Arshad of Shifa College of Medicine, Islamabad and beat him to reach the semi-finals. In the semi-finals Prestonian Razzaq Hamdani contested with Syed Arshad Hussain of Professional Academy of Commerce (PAC) Lahore performed outstandingly and beat him too successfully. Fifteen institutions from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan and Bahawalpur took part in the championship organized by LUMS.