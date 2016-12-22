President ZTBL opens sports facilities

Sports Reporter

Islamabad

Syed Talat Mehmood, President ZTBL, inaugurated two new facilities at ZTBL Club and Officers Colony today.

In ZTBL Sports Club a new academy which includes Golf Coaching, Gymnasium, Lawn Tennis and Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited Cricket at Sports Club Islamabad to promote healthy activities amongst the ZTBL/KSSL employees and local community.

On this occasion The President said that ZTBL also fulfills its corporate responsibilities to bring up talented players who will represent Pakistan in the games of cricket (male/female), tennis (male/female), squash (male/female), golf(male/female) and polo including shooting ball on national and international levels. The President was full of praise for Mr. Khalid Rafiq Shah MD/CEO, KSSL for establishing these facilities at Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited Sports Club.

Later the President ZTBL also inaugurated ZTBL Executive lounge also developed by Kissan Supports Services (Pvt) Ltd. (A subsidiary of ZTBL), to provide multifarious facilities for the Bank’s officials.

The President Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited once again held words of praise for Col® Khalid Rafiq Shah, Managing Director KSSL on this additional venture developed for the betterment of the Bank.