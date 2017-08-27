President wants youth to discharge onus to serve nation

Hunza

President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday urged the students of Gilgit Baltistan to equip themselves with the latest education and serve the nation by utilizing all their capabilities and energies. He said the main objective of providing the highest educational facilities in the far flung areas like Hunza should not be taken as means for merely seeking government jobs, but the aim should be serving of the motherland and nation as the builders of modern world. The president was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Hunza campus of Karakorum International University here.

Governor Gilgit Baltistan Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan, acting vice chancellor Karakorum University Dr Khalil Ahmed, faculty members and students were present on the occasion. The president observed to achieve these objectives, they had to take a stride further by educating the youth about the larger benefits of their studies. Today’s world has changed manifold in which the human resources alongwith natural resources have acquired greater significance, he said.

The president said “The nations with limited natural resources are also being considered as rich ones because the reason for their progress and prosperity was hidden in the promotion of human resources and its better utilization.” He said Allah Almighty has bestowed upon Pakistan especially Gilgit Baltistan the vast natural resources. If the people fully equip themselves with the latest education and knowledge, not only Pakistan, but also the whole region could prosper remarkably, he added.

Reposing his confidence in the abilities of Gilgit Baltistan youth, the president said besides, safeguarding the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), they should play their due role for the progress and prosperity of the region. He said the Karakorum university would continue playing its role in this regard and expressed his satisfaction over the establishment of CPEC cell by the university. The president also expressed his pleasure over the setting up Hunza campus of Karakorum university and prayed for its expansion.

He also referred to the historic background of Hunza, saying that its valiant inhabitants had faced the Dogra repressive rule with bravery and secured their freedom. This land of high mountains and beautiful valleys with cascading brooks became a part of Pakistan owing to that historic struggle, he noted. The president said the people of this region had done miraculous deeds including the part played in the construction of Silk road, followed by this century’s wonder in the shape of CPEC.—APP