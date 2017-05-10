President urges to work for promotion of national language

Staff Reporter

President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said all developed nations had achieved progress by promoting their national language, therefore all institutions concerned should work for promotion of national language by benefiting from international experiences.

He said this during presentation of Recommendations Report of International Dialogue to promote Urdu language organized under auspices of the Air University at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division Engr Amir Hasan, Chairman National Language Promotion Department Iftikhar Arif, Dean of Social Sciences of the Air University Dr Wasima Shahzad and others were also present on the occasion.

The president said research and development work to promote Urdu in line with modern principles of linguistics should have started long before.

He praised the recommendations and dialogue by Air University for preparation of the recommendations.

He said attaining development in present era was not possible without achieving expertise in science and information technology but majority of the people have no access to modern education due to lack of understating of the foreign language.

The president said it was imperative that modern sciences should be translated in our national language to enable people to have access to modern technology.

He directed the departments concerned to formulate recommendations for devising policy for promoting national language.

It would be a great service to the nation and Aiwan-e-Sadr will extend cooperation at every level in this regard, he said.

He called for highlighting the significance of all local languages spoken in the country to prevent them from becoming archaic.

The president on the occasion also expressed appreciation on launching internet edition of Urdu dictionary as well as its spoken online edition.