President urges political workers to be in touch with public

Staff Reporter

President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday urged the political workers to regularly keep in touch with general public.

He was talking to a delegation of Members Provincial Assembly from Multan, headed by Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, MPA which called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President expressed confidence that they would strive to resolve public issues particularly related to provision of clean drinking water, healthcare facilities and quality education.

The president said that it was the responsibility of political workers to keep the public informed of the real situation of the country. They should also unmask the non- serious and irresponsible elements, he added.

He said that political workers should create awareness among public against corruption to eliminate this menace and called upon the people to unite for protecting national resources.

President Mamnoon underlined the need on use of modern technology to increase agricultural production including of fruits and crops.

He appreciated the increase in export of mango due to better processing and production of high quality mangos.

The president underscored that modern agricultural technology and techniques should be used to minimize the wastage of agricultural crops in order to enhance productivity. The delegation comprised MPAs Malik Mazhar Abbas Rana, Rai Mansab Ali Khan, Rana Tahir Shabir, Sultana Shaheen, Rana Shahid-ul-Hassan and Muhammad Naeem Rafique, Ex-Deputy Mayor, Multan.