President urges PIFD to boost exports

Staff Reporter

Lahore

President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said there were high expectations from Pakistan’s Fashion industry to increase country’s prestige and enhance exports through value addition in products.

The President said this while chairing here the 6th meeting of the Senate of Pakistan’s Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD). The President emphasized upon the need to adopt creative mindset to bring Pakistani products at international level and said PIFD can play an important role in this regard.

He expressed optimism that PIFD will become a source of progress for industrial sector through innovative approach, a press release said. He said the country’s exports can be increased through value addition in products. He said there was a need to focus on research to learn about modern international trends.

The President called for establishing linkages with international renowned institutions in this respect. The President said that measures should be taken to acquaint the students of national history and cultural values along with imparting professional training. The meeting granted approval to the annual budget of PIFD and also approved the annual report of the institution.