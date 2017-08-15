President urges nation to bury differences, get united

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain has emphasized that the nation should work together for the prosperity of the nation and forget all the differences.

Addressing Independence Day ceremony held at Convention Centre, Islamabad on Monday where China’s Vice Premier Wang Yang was chief guest, he said the Independence Day not only provides an opportunity to deliberate but also paves the way for resolving all issues facing by the homeland.

While we happily hoist the national flag today we need to reiterate our strong resolve to always uphold the values of determination and dedication for the objective of development of Pakistan, said Mamnoon.

He added that all of us need to play our role of the development of the country and stated that only hardworking coutries can success. He added that Pakistani youth is talended and they have prove that excellence.

He added that the second principle for achieving national objectives is never to deviate from the process adopted to determine the goals and their attainment.

“We should begin from our personal lives because respect for law and principles in everyday life provide that strength and energy to the nations which can help in achieving great feats” said Mamnoon. He said the nations which wisely accept their ups and downs are the ones which can muster the strength to progress.

If circumstances from the freedom movement and creation of Pakistan are reviewed minutely then it will become clear that our nation’s temperament is clearly democratic and parliamentary upon which it has repeatedly expressed its confidence, said Mamnoon. It is ironic that the system in line with our temperament could not fully developed. “The nation’s basic mood is democratic and parliamentary,” said the president.

The president said in the wake of challenges confronted by the country today, it was imperative to promote moderation and rationality while availing the available opportunities.

“In such a situation, it is necessary to unite under the Constitution in the national interest by setting aside differences and ensure its supremacy,” he said.

He said the youth should not be dejected when thinking about their future and advised them to strive for the betterment of the country.

China’s Vice Premier Wang Yang, the guest of honour on the occasion expressed gratitude at being invited to the ceremony. He paid tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan for eliminating terrorism and maintaining peace in the region.

He praised the bilateral friendship of the two countries, which has “withstood the test of time”.

He added “China cannot thank Pakistan enough for its aid in natural disasters as well as support in the United Nations”.

Earlier, Hussain hoisted the national flag following which the national anthem was recited.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, services chiefs and other senior civil and military leaders, as well as foreign dignitaries, are in attendance.

The special appearance of ‘Solo Turk’ — the famous aerobatic team of the Turkish Air Force — and the internationally acclaimed ‘Saudi Hawks’ of Royal Saudi Air Force alongside PAF jets added colour to the event.

The PAF and army’s Puma, Augusta and Mi-17 helicopters also participated in the air show. Commandos also displayed an air drop and fly-past from the helicopters. PAF’s JF-17 Thunder also participated in the event.

In the end, a para-drop was conducted by commandos of the PAF, army and navy.