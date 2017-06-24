President Temer: Brazil forging ‘warm ties’ with Russia

Brasilia

The leaders of Brazil and Russia are planning to strengthen ties, including in the area of weapons and foodstuff trade. Brazil’s President Michel Temer said on Thursday that he has built warm ties with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Temer, who was speaking in an interview with Russia’s Tass news agency, said he had “developed friendly personal ties” with Putin.

On Wednesday, the leaders talked on the phone for four hours, according to Temer. The Brazilian president told the Russian news agency that during the conversation, the leaders had agreed to boost bilateral ties and expand cooperation in space research.

Temer said that they had also discussed arms deals and the expansion of Brazil’s food exports to Russia. US suspends meat imports from Brazil: Meanwhile, US authorities have announced the immediate suspension of all imports of beef products from Latin America’s largest country due to safety concerns.

The decision by US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue came three months after a major scandal into allegations of bribed meat inspectors shook Brazil’s meat industry and prompted several countries to temporarily halt imports.

In a statement, Perdue said that since March, US inspectors had refused entry to 11 percent of Brazilian fresh beef products, about 86 tons.

“That figure is substantially higher than the rejection rate of one percent of shipments from the rest of the world,” the statement said.

It said the suspension would remain in place until Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry took corrective action. Brazilian officials and JBS, a Brazilian company that is the world’s largest meat packer, declined to comment.—Agencies