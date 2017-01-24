President stresses devising education system in coherence with national objectives

National conference on examination system

Inaugurates ‘Noon wa Kalam’ exhibition at PNCA

Staff Reporter

President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday stressed formulating an education system keeping in view its coherence with national objectives.

Addressing the National conference on examination system here at the Allama Iqbal Open University, the President said a strong educational foundation could help the students effectively deal with the challenges of life.

The President said Matric and Intermediate are an important stages in a student’s life and can make or break his or her future.

He pointed that prevailing examination system in the country was based on testing the children’s capability by their memory instead of judging them by their knowledge and skills.

He observed the current education and examination system were disseminating information only rather than encouraging the students find new avenues of knowledge by using research methods.

He called for in-depth analysis of the current examination system and stressed the need to point out its weaknesses and bring forward proposals for its improvement.

The President emphasized on addressing the issues faced by students every year during examinations, particularly complaints about post-result alterations, sub-standard checking and missing of roll number slips.

He said avoiding resolution of such issues could create despondency in students, the negative effects of which does not restrict to education and examination system only, but also leaves impact on national life as well.

President Mamnoon termed the educational experts dealing with the sensitive matters of examinations and results as equally important as doctors and soldiers.

He called for making continuous improvement in examination system by learning from the experiences of modern world and to make it more practical.

The President said the objective of education is to groom the new generation in a way so as to prepare them serve the country and nation.

Those nations were successful that kept national objectives foremost in the upbringing of their children, he added.

He regretted that the current syllabus lacked giving knowledge to students about national and global history, geography and values.

President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday inaugurated an exhibition ‘Noon wa Kalam’ arranged at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) and showcased masterpieces of the calligraphic art.

He stressed upon promotion and revival of Islamic calligraphy, alluding to its binding impacts upon deepening the bonds of unity and harmony among the Muslim Ummah.

The president said the Islamic history had witnessed acame of calligraphic art which also added to the growth of Islamic civilization.

He said that he was a staunch supporter of the promotion and revival of Islamic calligraphy.

Lauding the magnificent artwork of country’s notable calligraphers, the president said such an exhibition had been an effort for reincarnation of the calligraphic art which had been associated with the rise of Islamic art and culture.

Its title ‘Noon wa Kalam’ had added to its significance for which Advisor to the Prime Minister Irfan Siddiqui, the relevant authorities in the division, and National Book Foundation deserved accolades, he added.

The president said perfect calligraphy reflects true human sentiments.

Pablo Piccaso repented that if he were aware of the Islamic calligraphy, he would never had resorted to painting, he added.