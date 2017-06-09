President stands taller

President Mamnoon Hussain, who is known for his simplistic and honest behaviour and conduct, has set yet another good example by deciding to bear the entire expense on his visit (with family) to the holy land to perform Umrah. He left for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and intends to spend second Ashra of Ramazan there.

The President has sent positive message to people of Pakistan who have widely appreciated the initiative not to spend official resources on visits of private nature despite the fact that there was no legal or constitutional constraint in doing so. In the past, the issue of performing Umrah and Hajj by government leaders and officials at state expense was strongly resented by people who believed it amounted to misuse of power and authority as well as the trust reposed in them. Leaders and officials, like other ordinary citizens, are entitled to perform religious obligations but this should preferably be on their own expense if there is no official engagement involved. President Mamnoon Hussain, therefore, is setting good examples for others to follow and hopefully they would learn from his noble conduct. Otherwise too, the President has been pleading the cause of simple and honest living and spoke strongly and regularly against corruption. He has been exhorting about the need to carry out accountability not just through legal system but also by social boycott of corrupt elements. It is also to be noted that President Mamnoon Hussain has also been striving hard to uphold national identity, values and norms by way of promoting national language and national dress as well as traditions that are dear to our society. He has made it a point to deliver all his speeches in Urdu irrespective of the nature of his audience, thereby sending encouraging signals to people and contributing towards efforts to popularise use of national language in our everyday life. We hope others in government and outside would emulate his good examples.

