President reaffirms Pakistan’s role for solidarity of Muslim Ummah

City Reporter

President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday said Pakistan will play its role for the unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah and would fulfill Muslim Ummah’s expectations for peace and stability in the Middle East. The president was talking to Jordanian Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat who called him at the Aiwan-e- Sadr, said a press release.

The president said Pakistan highly valued its bilateral ties with Jordan and said cooperation between the two countries in defence and other sectors would continue. He said Pak-Jordanian defence cooperation was based upon mutual interest and for global peace. The president expressed his concern over the grave situation in Syria and observed that it was affecting Ummah’s unity and solidarity.

He said Pakistan had been pursuing a policy of being non- partisan over the issue of Syria and Yemen. Pakistan wanted a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan. It wanted peace in the region but permanent peace in the South Asia could not be achieved till resolution of the Kashmir issue, he noted. The president also stressed upon further strengthening of the bilateral cooperation in different sectors and offered training of the Jordanian youth in different training institutions of Pakistan.

He also expressed his good wishes for King Abdullah-II and lauded his leadership role for the prosperity and development of Jordan. Jordanian chairman joint chiefs of Staff Mahmoud Freihat appreciated the professional capabilities of Pakistan armed forces and said Jordanian people had deep affection for Pakistan. President Mamnoon Hussain also conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon him in a ceremony which was attended by senior military and civil officials.