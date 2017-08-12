President, PM firm to protect minorities’ rights

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in their separate messages on the occasion of Minorities Day observed on Friday have reaffirmed the commitment to fulfil the promise made to non-Muslim brethren by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In his message, President Mamnoon Hussain said on this day we reiterate the pledge made by our great leaders of according equal treatment to all our citizens irrespective of their religion, caste and creed.

He said the observance of Minorities Day reflects our commitment to integrate people of all faiths in the national life.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in his message said we will make Pakistan a tolerant society where basic rights of every citizen are protected.

He lauded the minorities’ contributions in social sector in general and health sector in particular.

In his message on the occasion of Minorities Day, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said minorities are playing vital role for the prosperity and the development of the country. He said minorities are enjoying complete religious and social freedom in the country.