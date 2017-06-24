President, PM condemn blasts, vow to crush extremists

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have strongly condemned the Parachinar and Quetta blasts and expressed their grief over the loss of innocent lives.

In a statement issued by the PM House on Friday, the prime minister expressed his condolences to the members of bereaved families and said that the culprits behind the heinous crime would not escape punishment.

The President strongly condemning the incident said that, “Terrorism will soon be completely eliminated from the homeland.”

He expressed his deep condolences to the affected families. He directed the provincial governments and the departments concerned to ensure the safety of life and property of the people and utilize all resources for the medical treatment of the injured.

The President said that, “The state institutions will not stop till the elimination of last terrorist.” He reiterated that, “The whole nation is united against terrorism and such cowardly incidents cannot shake the resolve and determination of our nation.”

He said that no Muslim can even imagine of carrying out such horrific act and vowed to crush extremists using state power.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemning the deadly blasts directed the authorities at federal and provincial levels to hunt down the perpetrators of the heinous acts and bring them to justice.

“These cowardly attacks are a sign of growing frustration of terrorists and extremists who have targeted innocent civilians during the holy month of Ramazan,” the Prime Minister said.

He said, “Such elements deserved no mercy and would meet their fate soon in view of the unflinching and united resolve of the entire nation against terrorism and extremism.”

The premier directed to beef up security in the country. National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan also condemned the blasts and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Chief Ministers of Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri have also denounced the explosions and expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.