President, PM ask people to join hands for country’s development

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have appealed the people to join hands for development and prosperity of the country, keeping aside differences, overcoming hatred and misgivings and make a solemn pledge that we will not relent until the achievements of these objectives. In their separate messages on the 70th Inpendence Day of the country being observed tomorrow (Monday)the two leaders said we have to strengthen and reinforce the state institutions so that they can play their prescribed role within the limits of law and the constitution.

“Only a strong economy can ensure strong defence. A moderate society guarantees stability of the state, where people enjoy all their fundamental rights and national resources are equitably and judicious distributed” they said. In his message President Mamnoon Hussain said there is need to reiterate our strong resolve to always uphold the values of determination and dedication for the objective of development of Pakistan. Seventy years ago while struggling for freedom our elders had resolved that this nation through constant endeavors will make our country a cradle of peace, brotherhood and a welfare society which will be an example for the world to follow.

He said in the wake of challenges confronted by the country today, it is imperative to promote moderation and rationality while availing the available opportunities. In such a situation, it is necessary to unite under the Constitution in the national interest by setting aside our differences and ensure its supremacy. The Constitution is a document which will show us the path to realize national objectives by rising above our personal interests. It will also guarantee progress and stability of the motherland as a manifestation of national aspirations, God Willing.

The President urged the people to make a firm commitment that we will adhere to our national objectives and goals that will pave the way for better governance. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the independence achieved seventy years ago was an outcome of the unparalleled sacrifices made by our ancestors. Millions of Muslims rendered sacrifices for our as well as the future of the posterity. Today we are treading the path of prosperity and progress in a peaceful and dignified country because of those sacrifices. We are greatly indebted to our ancestors for their sacrifices and we can repay that debt only by making Pakistan a free and independent country. “We may belong to different tribes, fraternities and ethnicities; we may be working in different spheres of national life; our political vision and thinking can be different and our economic vision may have different perspectives but ascendancy of national interests and invincible defence are common objectives of the entire nation, for which we have to make collective endeavours” he said.

The Prime Minster said Quaid-e-Azam had envisioned Pakistan as a modern democratic entity. This dream faces myriad of challenges and the PML (N) government notwithstanding the confronting difficulties has made the realization of Quaid’s dream as its abiding mission. The recent transition of power through a democratic process was quintessential of the accelerated strengthening of democratic values in the country. Turning to international relations, the Prime Minister said Pakistan desires positive and constructive relations with all the countries of the world, especially with its neighbours on the basis of sovereign equality. The people of South Asia have suffered enormously in the last fifty years due to the festering conflicts. Until and unless those conflicts are resolved amicably the people of the region cannot achieve prosperity and progress.

He said the PML-N government has invariably made efforts to initiate the process of meaningful dialogue and adoption of peaceful means to resolve the issues but unfortunately the expansionist designs of India have remained the main hurdle in this regard.—INP