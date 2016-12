Staff Reporter

Special prayers were offered here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr Monday to seek the blessings of Allah Almighty for a “rain of blessings” to end months long drought that has depleted water reservoirs besides causing serious health issues.

President Mamnoon Hussain offered the prayers, and was joined by the staff of the Presidency. The President on Sunday made an appeal to the nation to seek Allah’s blessings and offer country wide special prayers for rain.