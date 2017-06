Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. The President, who was accompanied by his family members, would spend second ‘Ashra’ of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia and also pay their respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him).

The President and his family left for Saudi Arabia on a commercial flight. The President would bear all expenses of his visit.—APP