President HF condoles demise of Hamida

City Reporter

Ms. Sadia Rashid, President of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan and Pakistan Historical Society, has condoled the demise of historian and educationalist, Dr. Hamida Khuhro.

In her condolence message here on Tuesday, she expressed deep sorrow on the demise of renowned historian, educationist and politician, Dr. Hameeda Khoro.

While praying for the eternal peace for the departed soul and solace for the grieving family, Ms. Sadia Rashid said that Dr. Hameeda Khoro had done valuable work to promote the standard of education in the country in general and in Sindh in particular as education minister.

She was a historian of international repute who had old relationship with Pakistan Historical Society and cooperated with the society in its academic and scholarly pursuit and activities.

Her services will be remembered forever, Mrs. Sadia Rashid further stated.