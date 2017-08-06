President Ghani in eye of the storm

Akbar Jan Marwat

THE basic agreements according to which the present unity government in Kabul led by President Ghani was formed; have not been met three years on. The amendments legalizing the Chief Executive’s position of Dr Abdullah; carrying out electoral reforms; conducting parliamentary elections and convening a loya jirga, were all obligatory requirements, none of which have been met. The default on part of President Ghani, and his undemocratic attitude, has angered all his allies and the opposition, and they all seem to be baying for his blood. Let us examine the opposition from major political forces, mostly his allies, to his autocratic style of governance.

Jamiat-i-Islami leaders are incensed with Ghani for sidelining their leader Dr Abdullah and his team in the decision-making process. Dr Ghani has also sacked Ahmed Zia Massood, his special representative on reforms and good governance. Ahmed Zia Masood is also a Jamiat-i-Islami stalwart and brother of the iconic Jamiat Commander Ahmed Shah Masood. Dr Ghani’s growing intolerance to dissent has compelled his critics to create a number of alliances against him. These alliances opposed to the President have vowed to oust the President and his hand picked ministers.

To a good measure, these alliances have come into being due to Dr Ghani’s increasingly dictitorial style of governance and his opposition to democratic principles. A large number of powerful politicians feeling ignored and threatened have decided to ramp up a pressure on Dr Ghani’s government. Today Dr Ghani is faced with extreme alienation from the High Council of the Coalition for Afghanistan’s Salvation, Mehwar-i-Mardum-i-Afghanistan and Jabba-i-Nawin Milli. Former warlord and Mujahedeen leader Abdul Rab Rasoul Sayyaf and former Afghan Commerce Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Ahadi are also at daggers drawn with Dr Ashraf Ghani.

The most potent threat to Dr Ghani comes from his love hate relationship with a former warlord and current Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum, and his acolytes. Ghani’s troubles with Dostum — one of the most notorious warlords – started in 2016, when Dostum’s bodyguards were accused of torturing and raping one of his political opponents. Ghani government toyed with the possibility of charging and prosecuting Dostum. Dostum quietly left for Turkey in May of this year. Dostum’s hobnobbing with several political heavy weights like Balkh Governor Atta Mohammad Noor, and Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabani – raised heckles in the Ghani Camp.

Ghani got intelligence reports, that the one time rivals, had agreed to a broad – based alliance to steer the country out of multiple problems like militant attacks, economic stagnation and the Presidents non-compliance to his election campaign pledges. The creation of this alliance involving key government players, understandably caused jitters and President Ghani sent his intelligence Chief to Persuade Dostum to return back home. The private plane carrying vice President Dostum, was however not allowed to land in Mazar-i-Sharif, betraying the Government panic in wake of intelligence reports; that the newly formed alliance was going to unveil its future course of actions after the landing of Dostum in Mazar-i-Sharif. Dostum’s plane eventually, landed in neighbouring Turkmenistan, from where Dostum would possibly take the land route to Afghanistan.

Dostum has been angry with the Ghani government for months, of which he himself as Vice President is integral part. Dostum even went to the extent of censuring the President Publically, accusing him of concentrating power in his own hands, and pushing his coalition partners to the wall. Dostum in spite of his cruel and brutal ways has been a great bulwark against Taliban and religious extremism in northern Afghanistan. In spite of accusations of war crimes and human rights violations Dostum has been a great asset to President Ghani. Recently he personally led an anti-Taliban offensive in a number of northern states, and forced the insurgents to flee. Dostum’s joining hands with other opponents of Ghani could prove devastating for the very survival of Ghani government.

President Ghani’s woes are also exacerbated by the war against the Taliban, which is not going very well for the unity government. Taliban’ ascendancy on the battlefield, dissuades them from coming to the negotiating tables. Ghani has been put in a catch 22 position regarding Afghanistan’s relation with Pakistan. Ghani’s peace overtures to Pakistan annoy his allies who have mostly turned against him. On the other hand, tense relations with Pakistan, also does not help in the war against religious extremism. In order to stay and survive in power, Dr Ghani may offer Gulbadin Hekmatyar, an important role in the near future. Ashraf Ghani has to, however, give up any thought, which is if he has one, of prosecuting Dostum for the alleged charges of torture and rape against him. Such a step, however, principled, will be a great blunder for his government under the circumstances.

—The writer is author, senior journalist and entrepreneur based in Islamabad.

