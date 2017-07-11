President FPCCI to attend Russian industrial trade fair

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Zubair Tufail, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has left for Russiaon Sunday to attend INNOPROM International Trade Fair to be held between 10-13 July, 2017 in Ekaterinburg, Russia.

The trade fair will be inaugurated by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, more than 95 countries are participating in the Exhibition showcasing the products from Industrial Automation, Power Engineering, and Machine Building & Components.

This trade fair will provide an opportunity for Pakistan to enhance further trade relations with different countries.

During his absence Aamer Ata Bajwa Senior Vice President, FPCCI shall be the Acting President of FPCCI.