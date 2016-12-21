President for seeking guidance from Quaid’s thoughts

Quaid’s birth anniversary

Staff Reporter

President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday underlined the need to seek guidance from the thoughts and way of life led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for adequately countering the challenges posed by today’s world.

He said the life led by Quaid-e-Azam gave us a message to remain steadfast on the basic lessons of unity, self-ego and determination for the ideological basis.

He urged the nation to rise to the occasion and said it should move on the chosen path with full concentration to reach its destination.

The President was addressing Quaid-e-Azam seminar organized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

He stressed that today the nation also required guidance from the thoughts of the Founder of Pakistan to carve a niche among the comity of nations.

The President said after a long journey, a bright future has dawned upon Pakistan and it was necessary for the nation especially for its youth segment to fully avail of the opportunities including the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The ceremony was attended by Minister of State for Education Engineer Balighur Rehman, HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, federal ministers and vice chancellors of different universities.

The President highlighting the salient traits of Quaid’s personality, said a leader must be vested with the trust and it was the major quality of his or her character that such a trust could be reciprocated in the same manner.

Quaid-e-Azam had the same quality that earned him respect even among his worst political opponents, as he always spoke truth and never compromised over his established principles, he added.

The President regretted that during the past regimes, the national resources were frittered away which gave rise to economic disparity, unemployment and scant resources which added to public restlessness and its effects could be felt.

He emphasized upon adoption of collective thinking and unity over the personal gains.

The President said Quaid-e-Azam always considered the national wealth as great trust and if such approach was adopted by all, majority of our issues could be resolved.

He also underlined the need to unmask the elements creating hindrances in Pakistan’s path for progress and prosperity as they were the enemies of the country and nation.

He also stressed upon the political leaders to give due consideration to the future of youth while leaving behind their political interests.

The President observed that youth were the national asset and they should work for the progress and development of the country while pursuing their educational objectives and without being influenced by the negative propaganda.

He said Pakistan’s future was bright and expressed the confidence that the youth would fully protect the ideals of their great Quaid and utilize their capacities to realize those objectives.