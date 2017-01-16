President Cup Football begins tomorrow

Karachi

The First National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Cup Football Tournament will commence here from January 17. Addressing a news conference at Karachi Press Club on Sunday, NBP Sports Department chief Owais Asad Khan said that 12 teams from prominent institutions in the country would take part in the event to be played at Benazir Bhutto Sports Complex KPT.

The teams are National Bank, Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), K-Electric, Sui Southern Gas Company, Pakistan Steel, WAPDA, Khan Research Laboratories, Pakistan Navy, Sui Northern Gas, Pakistan Police and Karachi United.—APP