President concerned over TBs increasing cases in country

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain Monday expressed concern over the increasing number of cases of tuberculosis in Pakistan and called for sustained and concerted efforts to eradicate such fatal diseases from the country. The president said this while talking to CEO Indus Health Network Dr. Abdul Bari who called on him at the Aiwan- e-Sadr here.

Dr. Bari apprised the president that Pakistan was ranked fifth in the world in terms of number of TB patients. He said that there were around 300,000 patients of tuberculosis in Pakistan and 10,000 new TB cases were being reported every year. He informed the president that his organization was going to launch Zero TB Campaign during current month from Karachi. President Mamnoon underlined that in a developing country like Pakistan, apart from government, social sector has to play a major role in the provision of state of the art healthcare facilities to the masses.

He added that organisations like Indus Health Network were rendering commendable services in this regard. He also assured Dr. Abdul Bari of his continuous support and patronage. The president called for partnership and collaboration between government, international organizations, non- governmental organizations, community based organizations and all other stakeholders to join hands in the fight against fatal diseases like tuberculosis. He also expressed the confidence that with our renewed commitment and collective efforts, TB would cease to be a major public health hazard in near future.—APP