President asks world community to take notice of HR violations in IOK

Staff Reporter

President Mamnoon Hussain urged the international community to take notice of gross human rights’ violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir and called upon India to resolve all outstanding issues including Kashmir through dialogue.

Addressing an Iftar dinner he hosted in honor of Islamabad-based diplomatic corps at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said that the world was faced with an extraordinary situation owing to wars, religious, racial and linguistic prejudices as well as a sense of superiority.

The Iftar reception was also attended by Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani, Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq, federal ministers including Ishaq Dar, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, Sardar Yousuf, Khurram Dastgir, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Sartaj Aziz, Anusha Rehman and Pir Amin-ul-Hasnaat.

Earlier, accompanied by Chairman Senate, the president received the guests at the Aiwan-e-Sadr before Iftar.

He viewed that the complex problems in the world had further widened the divide between different societies and nations.

He stated that different regions in the world were confronted by terrorism posing a threat to the endeavors of the moderate forces for world peace.

President Mamnoon emphasized that the intricate issues of modern society could be resolved through exploiting the commonalities of human values and universal teachings of religion and the spiritual power of fasting.

He said that terrorism had inflicted huge losses to the world and during anti-terror war, thousands of Pakistan’s civilians and soldiers had sacrificed their lives and properties.

However, the president was proud to note that like any other country, Pakistan bravely fought this war and took difficult decisions despite limited resources.

He said that consequent to all these efforts, the terrorists were now on retreat with improving law and order and Pakistan’s economic getting stable.

He said the secret to this success was the political resolve of the nation, unity and courageous decision to undertake military action, what the president believed was an example for the world.

President Mamnoon Hussain said in this modern era, it was impossible for some societies to reap the benefits of development and prosperity at a time when their neighbors were confronted by terrorism.

Therefore, he said it was necessary to work for the betterment and welfare of the humanity by joining hands for a greater goal of peace, security and development of the neighboring countries. The cooperation among the international community was a must to achieve these objectives, he remarked.

President Mamnoon told the diplomatic community that being a pluralistic society, Pakistan was home to the people of different ethnicities, cultures, faiths and religions with all of them enjoying equal rights under the constitution as had been guaranteed by Founder of the Nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He underlined that fasting was a universal concept and a religious obligation which brought the people of different religions together based on commonalities.

He believed that fasting created feelings of discipline, courage to face hardships, self-sacrifice, fortitude, patience and humility. He said that fasting was an act of worship wherein people stand equal without any discrimination and these feelings bring the mankind to one platform for noble cause of serving humanity.

He also prayed that by the blessings of the holy month of Ramazan, the world becomes a cradle of peace and security.