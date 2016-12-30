President appreciates NDU for offering security, strategic studies programmes

Staff Reporter

President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday appreciated the role of National Defence University (NDU) in offering invaluable security and strategic studies programs to both the civilian and army officers. The President while talking to newly appointed President National Defence University (NDU) Lt. Gen. Rizwan Akhtar at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, expressed confidence that the premier seat of learning will continue to carve out a niche for itself in academic field.

President Mamnoon Hussain felicitated Lt. Gen. Rizwan Akhtar on his appointment as President NDU and hoped that the quality and standard of different programs offered by NDU would further improve and cater to the requirements in line with changing defence and security environment in the region.

The President hoped that he would discharge his new responsibilities with dedication and commitment.