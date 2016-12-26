President appeals for special prayers for rain

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain has made an appeal to the nation to seek blessings and hold country wide special prayers for rain on Monday.

The President asked the Ulema to lead the prayers across the length and breadth of the country and pray to the Almighty for a rain of blessings, so as to end the drought.

President Mamnoon Hussain would also offer Namaz-e-Istasqa after the Zuhr prayer at the Aiwan-e-Sadr mosque on Monday.

Lack of rain in the country has led to drop of water level in the reservoirs, underground water table and was having a serious impact on the health and agriculture sectors.—APP