Present happenings in Kashmir continuation of past

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the present happenings in Kashmir especially the people’s uprising are a continuation of incidents that have occurred way back in 1930s and even prior to that, eminent speakers said at a book release function in Srinagar.

The book ‘Khwaab, Azzab aur Sarab’, a collection of essays on Kashmir freedom struggle, is authored by late Pir Muhammad Afzal Mukhdoomi. It has been published by Meezan Publishers and was released at a function organized by Greater Kashmir Foundation at Nigeen Club in Srinagar, yesterday.

Addressing the audience, senior journalist and political commentator Muhammad Sayeed Malik said, the book puts forth historical facts and suggests that ‘hartals’ and elections boycotts were prevalent even during 1930s. “It tells us how the municipal elections in 1931 were boycotted and despite no formal organizations around, a political brainstorming was happening in discussion rooms in areas such as Maisuma and Khanyar then,” he recounted. He said the character depiction in the book has been “done skillfully” which will help younger generations to understand the role of political characters of Kashmir’s freedom struggle better.

“The book is a primary source material for future study as Mukhddoomi Sahab possessed the qualities of a historian. The (freedom) movement in 1930s was so sensitive that even personal events mattered and Mukhddomi Sahab has chronicled these anecdotes very well. Every freedom struggle has a direction and a foundation.

Prominent historian and author, Muhammad Yousuf Taing, said Kashmir’s freedom struggle is the most prolonged struggle in Asia because such huge sacrifices have not been given elsewhere.

Calling Allama Iqbal as one of the pillars of Kashmir’s freedom struggle, he said the Allama launched a Kashmir-centric newspaper at a time when the Maharaja did not allow publication of newspapers from here. “Allama Iqbal wrote extensively about Kashmir and even formed a Kashmir committee of which he was the president. He celebrated Kashmir Day to stand against oppression on Kashmiri people,” Taing said.

“Our core identity is still alive and will stay alive. Any book on Kashmir will tell you how there has been a betrayal of Kashmiris even before India’s independence.—KMS