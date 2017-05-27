Preparing for worst

THERE is every reason for Pakistan not to lower its guards and be ready to respond in a befitting manner to any threat or misadventure from across the eastern border. Threat is not imaginary but real and the international community is sharing this concern as well. Assessment of American intelligence chiefs (during their statements before Senate Armed Services Committee) indicate possibility of some sort of conflict as India was utterly frustrated over failure of its efforts to isolate Pakistan diplomatically, squeeze it economically, complicate its security problems and above all its inability to suppress the on-going Kashmiri Intifada, which is gaining greater momentum with the passage of every day and even girl students have joined the freedom movement.

Statement of both Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Air Chief Air Chief Marshall Sohail Aman that they are ready to retaliate in case of any misadventure by India are reassuring and the entire nation stands behind the valiant armed forces in defending the motherland at all costs. While the COAS has visited the forward areas on the Line of Control to take stock of the situation, the PAF has made its forward bases operational so as to respond swiftly to any threat. Alarm bells rung when the Indian side claimed to have carried out operation against Pakistani posts along the LoC, which was rubbished by formation commanders. But India seems to be preparing for mischief as apart from increased ceasefire violations on the LoC and the Working Boundary, it also fired upon the UN Military Observers, who have been deployed by the world body to monitor such violations. Indian mischief mongering is in direct proportion to accelerated implementation of the historic project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which has immense geo-strategic significance besides its potential to bring about a revolutionary change in socio-economic landscape of Pakistan. There are reasons to believe that India was directly or indirectly involved in attacks, kidnapping of Chinese nationals in Pakistan especially in Balochistan, where poor labourers working on CPEC-related projects were mercilessly slaughtered. Kabul is also colluding with India to create problems for Pakistan on the Western front where Islamabad has achieved remarkable successes in war against terror, raising possibility of peace and stability in the tribal region. It is somewhat unfortunate that at a time when there is dire need for strengthening national unity, some political parties are engaged in a war of words against one another. Parliament, which also has a security committee, should take notice of the emerging threat and play a leading role in devising a strategy that safeguards interests of the country.

